Authorities have launched a renewed appeal to find six of the UK’s most wanted criminals thought to be hiding out in Spain.

Among those on the list are alleged drug traffickers and violent gangland criminals who trade in firearms and ammunition.

Twelve months ago the National Criminal Agency (NCA) launched its most recent appeal to find 13 men who had gone on the run – all believed to be hiding in Spain, or with strong links to the country.

Six have been arrested, but seven remain at large.

The heavily tattooed Jack Mayle, 31, is wanted on suspicion of supplying MDMA and other drugs.

He is accused of running a drug line in south London and allegedly worked with a dark web drugs supplier.

When he fled, Mayle, who is from Croydon in south London had a tattooed neck, a diamond tattoo under his left eye and ‘Croydon’ inked on the outside of his left forearm.

Authorities said he may have tried to alter his appearance and is known to carry weapons.

People with information should come forward.

Two men from Cardiff are wanted by South Wales Police also for drugs offences.

Muscularly built Asim Naveed, 31, and 6ft 2in tall, is accused of playing a leading role in a highly organised crime group that trafficked 46 kilos of cocaine into Wales between February and June 2020, worth up to nearly £8 million.

Calvin Parris, 33, who has gold upper teeth, is accused of being a customer of Naveed’s group and selling cocaine in Cardiff.

John James Jones, 32, of Ormskirk, Lancashire, is wanted for wounding with intent. Jones allegedly stabbed two victims with a knife causing serious injuries.

It is believed he fled the UK in the immediate aftermath.

Police said there is information to show he stayed at a hotel in Madrid the night after the stabbings, but left in a hurry the next morning.

Also wanted is Callum Michael Allan, 24, of South Shields, for 12 alleged offences including: possession with intent to supply heroin and cocaine, possession of cannabis, assaulting an emergency worker, affray and dangerous driving.

On June 11 in 2019 police raided a house suspected to be used for drug deals.

Allan fled and assaulted two officers who restrained him.

He was in possession of 113.29 grams of heroin.

He was charged and appeared at court in April 2020 where he was given unconditional bail and failed to return.

Mark Francis Roberts, 29, of Liverpool, is wanted for alleged grievous bodily harm and the attempted robbery of a man’s £60,000 Richard Mille watch.

The victim was attacked by two men with a blade about 1.30am on September 30 in 2016 after he parked his car on his home driveway.

The victim refused to surrender his watch and was so badly injured he suffered life-threatening injuries and was treated in a critical care unit for puncture wounds, a collapsed lung and many lacerations.

The victim heard one of the attackers say he’d cut himself in the attack, and Roberts’s blood was later identified at the scene.

Alex Male, 30, of Weston-super-Mare, is alleged to be a regional distributor of drugs across the south west of England, buying and selling drugs and managing other distributors who operated under his instruction using EncroChat.

He is accused of conspiracy to supply cocaine and ketamine, money laundering and conspiracy to acquire a firearm.

He has links to Spain, Portugal and Turkey.

Steve Reynolds, NCA regional head in Spain, said: “Spain is immensely popular with British people who live and take holidays there, but it is not a safe haven for criminals.

“You may know one of them from your town or village. Loyalties change over time and we urge anyone with information about these men to help us find them.”

Anyone with information should phone Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or fill out an anonymous online form at the UK charity’s website Crimestoppers-uk.org.

Callers in Spain should dial the freephone Spanish number 900 926 111, which will be answered by Crimestoppers in the UK (using translation if required).

READ MORE: