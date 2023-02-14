A 27-year-old pregnant woman from Castellon province died after being shot in the head on Monday with doctors managing to successfully deliver her baby by caesarean section.

The victim was taken by relatives to a local health centre before an ambulance transferred her to Valencia’s Clinical Hospital where she died on Tuesday morning.

Some reports suggested that she suffered serious brain damage.

Emergency services were alerted at 11.10 pm on Monday after reports of an incident outside a bar in the Carbonaire area of Vall d’Uixo.

It’s believed that two families got into a street brawl with the Guardia Civil investigating whether the deceased woman was targeted or simply hit by a stray bullet.

Vall d’Uixo police chief, Javier Ferreres, said two shots were fired.

The victim was 37 weeks into her pregnancy, with hospital staff able to save her baby boy who is said to be in a stable condition.

There were no arrests as of mid-Tuesday afternoon.