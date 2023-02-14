WORK has begun on a €2.1 million youth hostel and visitor centre in Benidorm’s Sequia Mare park.

European Union grants totalling €700,000 have helped the project to become a reality and the building is scheduled to be completed by the end of the year.

The structure, with a contemporary and innovative design, will ensure maximum integration with the natural environment and full energy efficiency.

ARTIST’S IMPRESSION OF FINISHED BUILDING

It will incorporate the hostel and visitor centre, along with a zipline multi-adventure camping area, which takes full account of the current cycle and pedestrian paths.

The accommodation and interpretation centre will be on the first floor, with views of the Puig Campana mountain, while the leisure areas, which include a dining room, a toy library and a cafeteria, will be on the ground floor next to the camping area.

The area will see the creation of two public squares- one facing the park and the other at the back facing the mountain.

Benidorm mayor, Toni Perez, said: “This is the first large infrastructure dedicated specifically to young people which has been demanded for years and will be linked to the city’s numerous educational and sporting resources.”

“The new centre will allow visitors to learn about Benidorm’s history with water over centuries, and remind us of our roots as we pay homage to the Sequia Mare,” he added.

