FROM today, vulnerable families in Spain can apply for a one-off €200 cheque introduced by the government in a bid to help them with the ongoing cost-of-living crisis.

According to information published today on the Spanish Tax Agency (Agencia Tributaria) website, households with income of less than €27,000 can request the benefit until March 31.

To be eligible, applicants must also have assets worth less than €75,000 as at December 31 of last year, and be residents in Spain.

They must also have had a job in 2022, been self-employed, or have received some form of benefit such as unemployment.

Anyone who received the government’s new guaranteed minimum income benefit last year is not eligible, nor are pensioners.

According to news agency EFE, the government – a coalition of the Socialist Party and leftist Unidas Podemos – has allocated €1.2 billion for these cheques, which are expected to help 4.2 million households.

Once applications have been accepted, the Tax Agency will pay out the funds via a bank transfer. The application can be made on the Tax Agency website in English here, but applicants will need to use either the Cl@ve identification system, an electronic certificate or electronic DNI identity card. These three systems require previous registration.

Read more: