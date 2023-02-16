Esteemed flamenco performers put on a show to remember in Torremolinos as they honoured the life of famous dancer, ‘El Carrete’, Jose Losada.

The dancers came together on Sunday night to pay tribute to the flamenco performer who had an extraordinary 70-year career.

The show at the Principe de Asturias municipal auditorium was sold out as aficionados flocked from all over Torremolinos and Malaga.

Losada started dancing in the streets of Malaga at just four years old.

From there he was scouted and worked at hotels and tablaos throughout the Malaga province He spent three years (1969-1973) at the Las Cuevas Festival Hall in the Alhambra in Torremolinos, partnering with Carmen Caracuel.

Torremolinos mayor Margarita Del Cid with Jose Losada. Photo: Facebook/ Margarita Del Cid

He was also in Madrid for two seasons, working in main tablaos such as Villa Rosa, where he lined up staunch followers such as Antonio Gades and Farruco.

Losada danced all over the world as well, in Morocco, Finland, Germany and France.

For three years he had his own tablao, the Rincón Flamenco de Pepe Carrete.

The 82-year-old currently continues to give flamenco dance classes in Torremolinos.

Sunday night’s show included a grand finale with about 20 of Malaga’s most influential performers, leaving Losada close to tears.

