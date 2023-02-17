Neighbours awoke to two loud bangs overnight as a bank branch in the heart of Malaga city was blown up.

In an attempt to steal money a gang planted explosives by two ATMs outside the ING bank branch on Avenida de Andalucia today about 12.30am.

It left significant damage to the bank’s facade, with a huge mess of shattered glass, twisted metal and rubble visible during peak hour on Friday.

A huge mess was left outside the ING bank. Photo: Twitter/@Ennvyx10

Policia Nacional rushed to the scene following a number of emergency calls and tried to arrest the criminals but they fled at high-speed in a vehicle.

Police said the car hurtled along the highway towards Torremolinos, and despite being chased they were able to escape.

Officers were at the scene this morning taking fingerprints and analysing security camera footage.

