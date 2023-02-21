2 bedroom Apartment for sale in Santa Ponsa with garage - € 420,000

Santa Ponsa, Majorca 2 beds 2 baths € 420,000

This beautiful apartment has 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, It is located on the second floor with a spacious living room and a terrace overlooking the pool. It is located in a well kept community with mature gardens, several terraces, barbeque places and a direct access to the sea. The community is in close proximity to the trendy marina of Port Adriano and various golf courses. Additional features include: hot and cold airconditioning, double glazing, lift, 2 community pools, gardens and parking… See full property details