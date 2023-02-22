THE entry of a new DANA is expected to bring rain and drop in temperatures across the province of Malaga over the next few days.

Just as the mild weather seemed to be back, Spain’s Met office, AEMET, has forecast a general drop in thermometers as of tomorrow, Thursday February 23, and the likelihood of rain for this coming Saturday.

According to AEMET, the arrival of a new DANA, or cold drop—a collision between a mass of cold air and a mass of warm air that gives rise to strong rains and storms—will bring rain this coming Saturday to different areas of the province.

The provincial spokesman for AEMET, Jesus Riesco, has indicted that that temperatures will drop above all from tomorrow, Thursday, and over the following days.

“But as far as rainfall is concerned there is more uncertainty. On Friday, in principle, the probability of rain is very low in general in the province of Malaga, but it increases a lot for Saturday,” Riesco said.

The drop in thermometers in inland and coastal areas could be as much as 5ºC, both in maximum and minimum temperatures.

