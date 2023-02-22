Spain will send six of its German-made Leopard tanks to bolster Ukraine’s fight against Russia, following an announcement made two days before the first anniversary of the Russian invasion.

The Spanish government could send more Leopards to Ukraine ‘if it is necessary’ and if ‘our allies ask for it’, Defence Minister, Margarita Robles, told Congress on Wednesday.

“We are working in full coordination with our EU colleagues,” she added.

The final figure for the equipment transferred would depend on the condition of the 53 tanks stored at the base in Zaragoza.

Robles confirmed that the tanks planned to be integrated into Ukraine battalions are currently being repaired and modernised.

The government expects the tanks to be shipped in late March or early April.

Robles had said last month that Spain was ready to send some of its Leopard tanks to Ukraine, without saying how many.

The announcement that Spain would send six of its tanks comes after German Chancellor Olaf Scholz suggested last week that allies with available battle tanks should send them now.

