BRITISH triathlon stars Alistair and Jonathan Brownlee have been gearing up for another busy year with some winter training at La Nucia’s Camilo Cano sports centre.

The brothers from Leeds own a property at Polop and have been using La Nucia’s swimming pool for over a decade to train for one of the triathlon disciplines- the others being cycling and running.

Alistair, 34, and Jonathan, 32, are scheduled to return to the UK this weekend.

Despite different aims and ambitions, the brothers always train together when they can, and took time out on Thursday to meet La Nucia’s sports councillor, Pepe Cano.

He thanked them for continuing to use the local facilities for training, with the Brownlees telling Cano that they’ll be back throughout the year.

Jonathan is gearing up for the Triathlon World Series which starts in Abu Dhabi next month to start building up qualifying points for next year’s Olympic Games in Paris.

Alistair- gold medallist at the London and Rio games- is targeting long-distance triathlons these days and looking to for the IRONMAN World Cup and PTO trials.