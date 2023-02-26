2 bedroom Apartment for sale in Palma de Mallorca - € 478,000

Palma de Mallorca, Majorca 2 beds 2 baths € 478,000

An oasis in the heart of Son Dameto! This charming apartment is located in a two-storey building surrounded by nine neighbors and close to prestigious schools La Salle, Madre Alberta El Cide and San Cayetano. With a generous surface of 75 m2, this home features a cozy living room, charming dining room, a renovated kitchen full of natural light, and two bedrooms with their own bathrooms with shower. It also has a fantastic terrace of 140 m2 with many possibilities to enjoy all year round. Monthly expenses are estimated €100 including water. #ref:4559