2 bedroom Apartment for sale in Orba with pool - € 160,000

Orba, Alicante 2 beds 2 baths € 160,000

2 bedroom apartment, Orba, Costa BlancaBeautifully maintained and presented apartment located in the centre of the busy town of Orba with all amenities.Living/dining room with access to the pool, kitchen, bedroom 1 with dressing room and shower room, 2nd bedroom with fitted wardrobes, family bathroom.Secure garage with electric doors for 1 car and extra storage, roof terrace with views.Communal pool services only 8 apartments.Location means you dont need a car. Perfect holiday home or permanent home for someone downsizing.Excellent rental possibilities…