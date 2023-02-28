A RESTAURANT in Malaga province has received a ‘sun’ distinction from the prestigious Repsol Guide, a respected authority on Spanish cuisine.

At the ceremony in Alicante this Monday, February 27, under the slogan ‘The kitchen fills us’, the establishment ‘El Lago’ was awarded a ‘sun’ for the first time.

Located in Marbella, El Lago has a young and dynamic team which has now positioned itself among the elite of Andalucian cuisine.

With Nerja-born chef Fernando Villasclaras at the helm, El Lago offers an authentic culinary experience based on seasonal produce with a predominance of vegetables.

On a regional level, Andalucia has the fourth-highest number of ‘suns’, with 65 of the total of 712. Catalonia, Madrid and the Basque Country make up the top three.

