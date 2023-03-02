TORREVIEJA council has allocated a €1.5 million contract to draft a construction plan to revamp the city’s Paseo de la Libertad area.

The tender winner has six months to produce the draft for a project that could cost up to €20 million.

Work could start before the end of the year after over two decades of discussions as to what improvements were needed for the Paseo de la Libertad.

The area is popular with both locals and tourists and as previously reported by the Olive Press, several streets in the vicinity, including the Paseo itself, would become pedestrian-only routes.

Two major attractions, namely the ‘hippie’ market site and the city fairground will be moved and ‘modernised’ under the plan.

It’s believed the drafting process will also look at the cost and practicality of building an underground road tunnel underneath the adjoining Paseo Vista Alegre- something suggested by Torrevieja mayor, Eduardo Dolon, last November.

The Paseo de la Libertad changes will dove-tail with the €19 million project that started last year at the neighbouring Paseo del Mar.

That section of the city’s port will become an extensive leisure zone with a cinema, hotels, bars, and restaurants in addition to a 600-space underground car park.