MALAGA has hosted a one-day luxury sales summit, featuring various specialists in the premium and luxury travel sector.

The first edition of the congress ‘Malaga Luxury Summit’, which has attracted luxury tourism professionals worldwide, was held yesterday at the Hotel Miramar.

The event, organised by Elite Excellence, the Spanish Luxury Association, in collaboration with Andalucia Luxury, the support of Malaga city council and the sponsorship of Lucas Fox, featured various specialists in the premium and luxury travel sector.

Among the participants were Chopard, Dinh Van, IWC, Esquire, La Prairie Switzerland, Evok Collection, Foreo, Moco Museum, Grupo Osborne, JRE-Jeunes Restaurateurs, Julian Mármol, Museo Chicote, Bang & Olufsen, Wow and Claudia di Paolo.



During the event, key aspects of the luxury sector, as well as market trends and forecasts were discussed with a special focus on the new trends in the retail sector, beauty industry trends, lifestyle, culture, gastronomy and real estate.

