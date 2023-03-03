Irish officials are pressing Spanish police to step up investigations into the ongoing case of missing Amy Fitzpatrick.

The Olive Press has sparked renewed calls for police to look into the 15-year case after Spain’s Guardia Civil revealed they were yet to dig up the Hippodrome racetrack in Mijas, where Amy’s remains could be buried.

It comes after Amy’s aunt received a phone call in 2014 from an anonymous source who said Amy was buried at the site, beneath stable block five.

Amy’s aunt Christine Kelly, along with her husband Billy and her daughter, sat down with Irish Foreign Affairs Minister Micheal Martin on Wednesday and discussed the disappearance of her beloved niece.

Christine Kelly after her meeting with the Foreign Affairs Minister.

She told the Olive Press the meeting was ‘very positive’ and had been the most promising sign shown by authorities in recent years.

“The Minister seems very interested and eager to help,” Kelly said.

“He has had officials in his department contact the Spanish authorities to see how they can progress Amy’s case further.”

Kelly had prepared a huge dossier of documents for the Minister as she talked him through the twists and turns of the case since Amy disappeared from Mijas Costa on New Years Day in 2008.

“Believe it or not, he looked through some of the documents himself. He was very sincere,” she said.

“And it’s the first time that I’ve actually gone to a meeting that was completely different from what we’ve had before. You could see his compassion.”

Amy Fitzpatrick vanished 15 years ago.

Kelly had previously pleaded with Spanish authorities outside the embassy in Dublin on February 7, the day they should have been celebrating Amy’s 31st birthday.

She had been trying then to urge Spain’s Guardia Civil to further their investigations, but Kelly said her pleas had fallen on deaf ears.

“We just so desperately want to bring Amy home and give her a proper burial,” she said.

“We will not stop, for however long it takes we will continue to fight for Amy until she is found and those involved in her disappearance are made responsible.”

A spokesperson for the Guardia Civil previously confirmed to the Olive Press that the long-neglected Hippodrome racetrack had not been investigated for clues.

“Once we receive a valid clue to carry on looking for Amy then we will present it to the court and a judge can make a decision about how we proceed based.

“At the moment we don’t have sufficient information.”

The location is a short 10 minute drive from where Amy lived.

Amy was just 15 years old when she vanished.

Irish Foreign Affairs Minister Micheal Martin and the Guardia Civil have been contacted for comment.

