The National Police have made six arrests in the provinces of Madrid, Malaga, Baleares, Guadalajara, Pontevedra and Valencia during an investigation carried out in collaboration with US Homeland Security Investigations.

Police searched six houses in which electronic devices were seized including five laptops, 10 mobile phones, 19 storage devices, four cameras, as well as photographic material and documentation.

This formed part of an international collaboration against child pornography and cybercrime.

The investigation began in 2020 when the police received information from the United States Embassy in Spain regarding the alleged distribution and possession of child sexual exploitation material through a well-known social network.

In the home of the detainee from the Balearic Islands computer material was seized where he stored a large amount of images of child sexual exploitation, children’s costumes and children’s underwear. He was found to have shared the files with other individuals through online messaging applications, which led to further arrests.

