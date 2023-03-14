BENALMADENA City Council has announced that it is going to close the Torrebermeja and Las Gaviotas beaches to the public starting next Monday, March 20.

The closure, until July, is due to expansion works on the Malapesquera breakwater that will commence on Monday.

The work consists of extending the existing breakwater between the beaches of Malapesquera and Santa Ana by 80 metres to the east, with a budget of €1.1 million.

Over the coming days, the Benalmadena City Council is going to install informative posters about the closure of the accesses to the beach due to the constant movement of lorries that will pose a risk to beach users.

The public will, however, be able to access the beaches at the weekends, when the council has agreed with the company to open the affected beaches to the public each Friday at noon, with actions taken to condition the sand as quickly as possible before the arrival of bathers.

The chiringuitos (beach bars) that are located in the construction area will also be able to maintain their activity as per usual, given that the promenade on that section will also remain open.

The most affected activity due to the expansion works is the hammock service of the nine concessionaires in the area who will not be able to assemble their hammocks from March 20 to July 1, which is the initially estimated period to complete the work.

Despite the poor image the works will give during the coming months and a possible drop in business, the City Council affirms that the affected beach entrepreneurs have received the news of the start of works with satisfaction, as the work that has been in demand by the sector for many years given that the expansion of the dike will benefit the stabilisation of this strip of the Costa del Sol.

The reason the work needs to be carried out now, rather than in the low-season, after the summer, is because from July to December a marine limpet, patella ferrugínea, that has a very high level of protection, is found in the area.

