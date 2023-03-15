A white candle and memorial plaque have been erected at a new Benidorm roundabout to remember the 200-plus local victims of the Covid-19 pandemic.

A ceremony took place on Tuesday evening- exactly three years after a State of Alarm was declared that placed Spain into a lockdown.

The new roundabout in the Poniente area of the city featuring a white sail, now includes a remembrance area.

A candle has been placed at the bottom of the sail, along with a plaque reading ‘In memory of the victims of Covid-19 and the people of Benidorm for their exemplary behaviour’.

A verse from the renowned local poet, Miguel Hernandez, also features, with three small almond trees planted in front.

Attendees heard from Benidorm mayor, Toni Perez, who said that a ‘tribute was needed because a lot of people suffered’.

PEREZ SPEAKS

“There were strict rules we had to follow early in the pandemic and we could not give families the affection and help they needed,” Perez reflected.

The end of the ceremony saw people clutching roses place them in front of the white candle as a sign of respect.