The Andalucian government was in attendance at London’s biannual International Food & Drink Event (IFE) this week to court the British market.

The region’s exporters shipped over €1 billion of food and beverages to the United Kingdom last year.

This puts the UK as Andalucia’s fifth biggest market after record exports of almost €11 billion to Europe in total.

The fair, which took place from March 20 to 22, was an opportunity to schmooze with more than 25,000 buyers of Andalucian produce from 91 countries.

The fair showcased various food and beverage types from different industries, including prepared meals, drinks, meat, fish, cheese, baked goods, snacks, spices, confectionery, and kitchen utensils, among others.

Nine Andalusian companies from Sevilla (Saladitos, el Grupo Ybarra, Arasol, Grupo Oleomonterreal y Andaluza Sales Marinas), Cádiz (Vinagres de Yema y Franjuba Pan), Córdoba (Saborgrana) y Almería (Nature Pesca) took advantage of the opportunity to showcase their products and gain visibility in one of the top five European destinations for Andalusian exports.

READ MORE: