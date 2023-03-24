FINE & Country Costa Blanca North was presented with Spain Regional Winner at the brand’s annual conference and awards ceremony, held on Friday, March 10 at The Brewery in London.

The event was attended by many of the brand’s UK based agents, as well as those based in locations further afield, including France, Germany, Hungary, Jersey, Namibia, Portugal, South Africa, Spain, and Switzerland.

Chris Hara

“We are elated to receive this award and be recognised for our hard work and dedication to our clients over the past year. This award is a culmination of our efforts throughout the last 12 months and a symbol of our commitment to providing exceptional customer service,” said Chris Hara, Managing Director of Fine & Country Costa Blanca North.

Titled ‘To stand out, be outstanding’, the conference focused on the fact that while 2023 is proving to be another year of unpredictability for the housing market, in the challenge lies opportunity for outstanding agents.

Nicky Stevenson, Managing Director of Fine & Country, says: “While 2023 will be a more challenging year for the estate agency sector than what we have experienced in the past few years, we believe that with our experience, arsenal of technology, award-winning marketing and international network of like-minded, passionate people behind us, there is no reason why Fine & Country will not stand out from the competition and continue to achieve outstanding results for our clients this year.”

Nicky Stevenson

The conference and awards event is an opportunity to acknowledge and celebrate the agents within Fine & Country who had achieved remarkable results over the past year.

“Throughout 2022, many of the agents within the brand achieved some incredible results and truly are outstanding. Our awards ceremony is a celebration of their excellence, and an opportunity to recognise their achievements,” adds Stevenson.

“Congratulations to those who won awards this year. We are extremely proud of the exceptional performance of the brand throughout 2022, and we are delighted to acknowledge the outstanding efforts of our network,” she concludes.

