2 bedroom Apartment for sale in Sitio de Calahonda with pool - € 249,000

Sitio de Calahonda, Málaga 2 beds 1 baths € 249,000

Apartment in Lower Calahonda, within the old Crown resort, 2nd floor no lift, completely renovated and with LPO and touristic licence the apartment is left as seen and ready for a holiday home or rental investment property. walking distance to the beaches and restaurants Middle Floor Apartment, Calahonda, Costa del Sol. 2 Bedrooms, 1 Bathroom, Built 85 m², Terrace 10 m². Setting : Close To Shops, Close To Sea, Close To Town. Orientation : South West. Condition : Good. Pool : Communal. Climate Control : Air Conditioning. Features : Covered Terrace, Fitted Wardrobes, Near Transport, Private… See full property details