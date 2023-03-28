FOUR Guardia Civil officers were shot on Tuesday by a man in an Alicante area villa.

The incident happened at 6.50am in the rural El Moralet district outside the city when officers were taking part in anti-drugs operation.

The shooter, along with his son, has been arrested by the Guardia Civil.

After knocking repeatedly on the front door and identifying themselves as Guardia officers, they forced their way in after getting no reply.

The officers were after the man’s son but they were greeted by his father and a hunting rife.

He fired at them but none of the officers were seriously injured.

Four of them were taken to Alicante General Hospital with the worst case involving an officer who was shot in the arm.

One neighbour told the Informacion newspaper that ‘you could not believe what was going on as I heard a lot of shots’.

The area has been cordoned off by the Guardia Civil from San Vicente del Raspeig and the Alicante Policia Local.

The El Moralet operation was one of four simultaneous Guardia house raids around Alicante to bring down a drug trafficking gang.