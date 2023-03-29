FIRE crews were sent on a peacock rescue mission on Tuesday after four birds were spotted leaping across rooftops in Godella, Valencia province.

Residents were surprised to see the colourful peacocks enjoying freedom on top of buildings on Calle Mayor.

There were obvious concerns that one or more of them might suffer a fatal fall and that pedestrians might be injured as well.

Firefighters from Burjassot and Paterna were assigned the task of getting the peacocks to safety and were greeted by the sight of all four of them perched on a roof edge.

BIRD RESCUED(Valencia Bombers image)

A ladder vehicle was used to gain access and the birds were brought down to ground level.

An animal protection official took custody of them while efforts were made to track down their owner.

READ MORE: