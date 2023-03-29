4 bedroom Villa for sale in Lloret de Mar with garage - € 209,000

Lloret de Mar, Girona 4 beds 2 baths € 209,000

Magnificent house in Lloret Residencial, house with 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms on a plot of 850 meters. The house has a semi-covered garage, the house has a garden in the front and back of the house where we have space to build a pool. On the ground floor we have an independent kitchen, a living room with a fireplace and access to a 30-square-meter terrace, a bathroom and a double room. On the second floor we have 3 bedrooms and another bathroom and exit to the back garden. Magnificent house at a magnificent price!!!