A seventeen year-old girl has been admitted to hospital following injuries sustained from jumping out of a second floor balcony in Torremolinos. The minor was escaping from her ex-boyfriend who was chasing her with an axe.

Emergency services received a call at 3pm on Tuesday March 28 with reports that a young woman had fallen from a balcony in Torremolinos. Paramedics treated her at the scene before transferring her to hospital.

The National and Local Police arrived at the scene to find the 21-year-old ex-partner. The former boyfriend had self-inflicted injuries after slashing his own neck with a knife prior to his arrest and transfer to Carlos Haya Hospital under police custody.

Sources close to the young woman say that the ex-boyfriend had a restraining order against him.

