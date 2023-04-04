THREE Alaquas Policia Local officers were injured on Monday evening when responding to a call about noise coming from a building occupied by squatters.

Police arrived at the address on Calle Jose Gonzalez Huguet in the Valencia area town and were pounced on by two dangerous dogs.

The squatters threatened violence and to let more dogs loose on them as they shouted insults.

Problems escalated when a man tried to bite an officer on the neck, but as he turned to avoid serious injury, he got part of his ear bitten off.

The assailant was tasered and arrested with another policeman suffering a broken arm and the third minor injuries.

The officer with the bitten ear underwent reconstructive surgery in hospital.

Monday’s assaults have reiterated concerns among local police forces about getting quick Policia Nacional support for such incidents.

Previously officers could phone the Policia Nacional directly in Xirivella to get back up, but recent changes mean calls are now made to a central point in Valencia leading to criticism that response times are longer.