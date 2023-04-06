Police have arrested three women who targeted pensioners at ATMs in Fuengirola.

The group operated in a strategic and planned way in order to steal withdrawals of money, obtain pin codes and steal bank cards.

In particular the perpetrators would look to prey on the elderly on pension days, knowing that large sums of money would be withdrawn.

They stole over 5000 euros from a total of five victims with an average age of 75.

One would distract the victim, while another watched the pin entry and snatched the cash and card, and a third would be on the lookout for surveillance.

