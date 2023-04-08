IT is set to be a busy year for tiny Benahavis with two key events this Spring already set to make national headlines.

The first this month is the prestigious Chefs for Children event, between the Benahavis cookery school and the Anantara Villa Padierna Spa hotel, which will feature the biggest stars of the Spanish gourmet scene.

Aside from a staggering nine three-Michelin starred masters – including Elena Arzak, Eneko Atxa and Angel León – there will be 38 other Michelin-starred chefs, serving up food at a gala event raising money for terminally ill children.

Sponsored by Porsche, Joselito ham and the Diputacion de Malaga, among others, the gala event on April 24 costs 350 euros a head, but will be a meal to beat all.

The event is in aid of the Pequeno Deseo Foundation, founded in 2000, and the chefs will be holding a series of workshops with 150 local pupils from the Atalaya and Daidin schools.

As well as the kids getting to cook with Spain’s top chefs, they will be able to learn about healthy eating and flavour combinations to take home with them.

Students from the Benahavis cookery school and teachers from Le Cordon Bleu school in Madrid will also help out.

For more information visit: https://chefsforchildren.es/

In May, the village will also be hosting the popular, national trail bike competition for the first time.

The Campeonato de Espana de Trial will pass through the nearby hills on May 28.

