FIVE Iberian lynx cubs have been born at the El Acebuche breeding centre in Almonte (Huelva).

They were born in two litters and are all in good health.

These are the first lynxes born this year at El Acebuche, where seven cubs were born in 2022.

A total of 43 of western Europe’s largest cat were born in Spain last year (20 male and 23 female), most of them in Andalucia.

The Iberian lynx is classed as endangered. It lives largely in the Mediterranean mountains of the Iberian Peninsula.

The five cubs were born at ‘El Acebuche’ breeding centre in Doñana. Photo by Marc Ryckaert: Wikimedia Commons

They have been in danger of extinction for several years. However, the intervention of the Spanish authorities and the work carried out by breeding centres have considerably improved their situation.

A total of 137 lynx have been released in Andalucia over the last two decades through the Junta’s reintroduction programme.

In 2002 there were only 94 lynxes on the census but now there are more than 500.