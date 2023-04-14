ALICANTE-ELCHE and Valencia airports recorded a record-breaking March for passenger numbers to add to records achieved in the first two months of 2023.

Barring a surprise, both airports are almost certain to achieve a record year.

Alicante-Elche reported 1,045,004 travellers last month- up 4.9% compared to the same month in 2019, a year before the Covid pandemic struck.

Valencia clocked in at 705,987- a 5.6% increase on March 2019.

Over the first three months of the year, Alicante’s cumulative rise on four years ago is 2.6% while Valencia’s figure showed a 6.5% increase.

Yearly growth figures were even more spectacular as the effects of the pandemic were still in play in March 2022 on air travel.

Alicante-Elche rose by 15.4% and Valencia leapt up by 45.5% according to airport operator Aena.

Once again UK travellers dominated Alicante’s March figures with 375,537 passengers, with the Netherlands trailing a distant second on 86,044.

Passengers from Italy led Valencia’s numbers with 102,141 followed by the UK on 65,978.

