ALICANTE-ELCHE and Valencia airports recorded a record-breaking March for passenger numbers to add to records achieved in the first two months of 2023.
Barring a surprise, both airports are almost certain to achieve a record year.
Alicante-Elche reported 1,045,004 travellers last month- up 4.9% compared to the same month in 2019, a year before the Covid pandemic struck.
Valencia clocked in at 705,987- a 5.6% increase on March 2019.
Over the first three months of the year, Alicante’s cumulative rise on four years ago is 2.6% while Valencia’s figure showed a 6.5% increase.
Yearly growth figures were even more spectacular as the effects of the pandemic were still in play in March 2022 on air travel.
Alicante-Elche rose by 15.4% and Valencia leapt up by 45.5% according to airport operator Aena.
Once again UK travellers dominated Alicante’s March figures with 375,537 passengers, with the Netherlands trailing a distant second on 86,044.
Passengers from Italy led Valencia’s numbers with 102,141 followed by the UK on 65,978.
