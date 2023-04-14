SEVEN people including a British national have been arrested for growing marijuana in luxury villas on urbanisations in the Calpe area.

Six of the gang members, including the ring-leader, have been jailed by a Denia court.

Beside the Brit, the rest of the crew were of Belgian, Columbian and Dutch nationalities.

The Guardia Civil said all of the detainees had police records in their home countries and that the gang had been operating for over two years- netting over a €1 million.

They described the crew as one of the ‘most active’ marijuana traffickers in the Valencian Community.

CALPE ‘FARM’

Five high-end vehicles including a Ferrari worth over €150,000 were seized during raids on seven Calpe villas.

1,600 marijuana plants were impounded in addition to 20 kilos of dried and packaged marijuana ready for transportation as well as €60,000 euros in cash.

The detainees have been charged with drug trafficking, electricity fraud and belonging to a criminal organisation.

Elsewhere, the Policia Nacional have arrested 12 Albanians and a Spanish woman who were behind a Benidorm-based marijuana gang.

In Valencia province, 12 members of an Albanian-Spanish criminal enterprise who rented villas at up to €3,000 per month to grow marijuana in Chiva, La Eliana, Sagunto, and Torella have also been brought to justice by the Guardia Civil.

