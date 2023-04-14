FREYA Rogers, who runs the successful Armario de Freya women’s clothes and accessories store in the multicultural market town of Órgiva, has opened a second store in the nearby spa town of Lanjarón.

Catering for every occasion – from fiestas and special events to work and leisure – the shop stocks a range of attractive clothing, handbags, purses, jewellery, and some homeware.

Like its predecessor in Órgiva’s Calle Correos, it is sure to become a magnet for the discerning shopper who would rather buy quality goods locally than drive to nearby cities to visit large chain stores.

Freya and her team are on hand to offer personal style advice and hints about coordination.

Freya Rogers:serving her unique style from La Alpujarra. Photo: Jo Chipchase

As our readers will know, Freya is the Olive Press style consultant, with her own fortnigtly column in the La Cultura section.



She has helped fashionistas throughout Spain with her expert advice on how to dress for various occasions – whether the beach, seasonal festivities, or a cold day in the mountains – as well as touching on themes such as diversity and being body-positive.

Find Freya’s new store at: Avenida Alpujarra, 29, Lanjarón, 18420 Granada. Opening hours are 10am-2pm and 5-8.30pm.



