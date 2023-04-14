A VIDEO on TikTok has gone viral for revealing an intriguing tapa served at Bar la Cuadra in Ronda.

Andalucia is renowned for its ‘rutas de tapas’ and as is the Spanish way, no glass of wine or caña should be enjoyed without the accompaniment of a little local snack.

The clip, which has attracted comments from foodies and travellers alike, features a tapa of what appear to be croquettes. But after a punter takes a bite into the little round wonder it seems that these are in fact deep fried breaded olives.

These olives have the seal of approval from the tiktoker, a unique take on the classic olives that are served automatically with a cold beverage along the Costa.

