SPAIN’S reservoirs are at 50.7% capacity as the effects of the winter drought continue to bite.

It means they are storing 28,400 cubic hectares of water which means that just in the last week, they lost 282 cubic hectares (0.5%), according to figures published on Tuesday by the Ministry of Ecological Transition.

Averaging out the last ten years, the reservoirs are 17% below the median figure, but compared to the same time last year, they are actually 2% better statistically, but the picture varies dramatically between regions.

Reservoirs in southern Spain and those in Catalunya have some of the worst water levels.

Andalucia’s Guadalquivir basin is at just 25.2% capacity (the lowest levels in the country) with Catalunya not far behind on 26.1%.

Northern Spain is doing far better with levels between 77% and 83%.

The lack of rainfall and the meteorological drought suffered by the entire country, except for some northern areas, are taking their toll on water reserves, with direct consequences to the agricultural sector.

Farmers will meet this Wednesday with ministers and have already warned that mild temperatures and the prolonged absence of significant rainfall has already ‘suffocated’ 60% of the Spanish countryside.

They have demanded urgent measures with the government conceding that the drought will affect food prices, which are currently rising due to other factors like the conflict in Ukraine.

