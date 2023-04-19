TWO BROTHELS that sexually exploited people brought in mainly from Columbia have been closed down by the Policia Nacional in the Murcia region.

The businesses operated in Cabezo de Torres and Molina de Segura, with 14 people including the ring-leader arrested.

Police freed 15 female and male victims after getting an email tip-off about the exploitation in Molina, with Europol assisting the investigation.

A transsexual female victim died from a heart attack last summer after taking narcotics and erectile dysfunction pills during a ‘long session’ lasting several hours with a client.

The criminal gang had run the brothels since 2017 and recruited sex workers in vulnerable circumstances, some of whom were partners and relatives of gang members.

Four sisters of the crew’s ring-leader were exploited after he offered to pay their fares to come over from Columbia and forced them into prostitution to pay off the cost of the trip.

The gang boss also made numerous trips to Columbia to offer large amounts of money to young men if they travelled back to Spain with him.

Like in the case of the women, the men were forced to work in the brothels to service male clients, as well as having sex with the gang leader.

As in similar exploitation cases in Spain, the criminal group allowed just one day off a week for the sex workers, who had to be available 24 hours a day for the rest of the time.

A large percentage of their fees was taken by the gang and they had to ask permission to leave the brothels where they had to sleep in sub-standard conditions.

They were also forced to sell and take drugs.

