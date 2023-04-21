2 bedroom Flat for sale in Portocristo / Port de Manacor - € 225,000

Portocristo / Port de Manacor, Majorca 2 beds 2 baths € 225,000

In Portocristo, in the area close to the hospital of Llevant, in a dead end street, we find this stupendous noble estate, of only two floors, with lift, built in 2006. This luminous first floor, in perfect conditions, has about 75 m2 distributed in two double bedrooms, one of them with dressing room, two complete bathrooms, one of them en-suite. The kitchen is fully equipped and integrated in the cosy living-dining room, which has direct access to the terrace of about 10 m2, with a large glazed side utility room, ideal for storage. The best are the qualities of the property, the door is… See full property details