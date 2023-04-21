THE GUARDIA CIVIL has closed down a drugs den in the centre of Guardamar del Segura which operated a few metres away from a children’s playground.

Anonymous tip-offs from concerned residents led to the Guardia operation with three Spaniards arrested- two of them having criminal records for similar offences.

The two men and a woman operated out of a single-floor property and besides selling drugs, they also set up a ‘narco floor’ where clients could consume the products they had purchased.

The property was put under surveillance with comings and goings logged with the Guardia intercepting clients and seizing different types of drugs.

Armed with plenty of evidence, the building was raided and the arrests executed.

Eight grams of cocaine prepared in doses for sale and consumption was removed along with 62 grams of MDMA, 26 grams of magic mushrooms, a small amount of cash, several over-the-counter pills of a drug containing benzodiazepines, as well as weighing and processing gear.

Besides being charged for drug offences, the trio have also been charged with a crime against fauna and flora after officers discovered a Moorish tortoise at the property.

It’s a species protected by the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES).