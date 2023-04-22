THE ISLAMIC Community of Spain has made documents available on request for Muslims who would like to take a day’s holiday to celebrate Eid, which marks the end of Ramadan.

If Eid falls on a weekend, as is the case in 2023 then a day of holiday can be taken in lieu.

This is not the first time Spain has granted leave to celebrate the islamic holiday.

As of 2022 Ceuta has included Eid-al-Fitr in the work calendar under an initiative of the PP Government with the support of PSOE and pro-Moroccan parties, MDyC and Ceuta Ya.

A woman serves traditional sweets during Eid celebrations. Credit: Cordon Press

Ramadan is a month in the Islamic lunar calendar in which Muslims fast from dawn till dusk, abstaining from food and drink during daylight hours.

The end of the month is celebrated on Eid-al-Fitr when people gather together in the evening to enjoy a large feast among friends and family.

Traditionally children are bought new outfits and sweet dishes are prepared.

Muslims also donate ‘Zakat’, a charity donation of 2.5% of their wealth, to the needy.