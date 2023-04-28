2 bedroom Flat for sale in Platja d'Aro - € 285,000

Platja d'Aro, Girona 2 beds 2 baths € 285,000

If you want to enjoy the incredible sea views, this apartment is the one you are looking for! Apartment with magnificent views of the sea and the large beach at the beginning of the promenade of Platja d'Aro. Easily accessible area and close to the shopping area, restaurants, supermarkets and other services. Duplex apartment in one of the best areas of Playa de Aro, Cavall Bernat, 2 bedrooms with built-in wardrobe, 1 bathroom, 1 toilet, open kitchen, living room with access to a fantastic terrace. The house also has a concierge service, community parking and garden area. Take the… See full property details