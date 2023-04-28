THE OWNER of an abandoned pit bull dog that killed a British woman in the Macastre area of Valencia province last February has been arrested by the Guardia Civil.

The 35-year-old Spaniard faces reckless homicide and dog abandonment charges.

The animal had no microchip identification and the Guardia had to start an extensive process to locate its owner.

Anne Shields, 67, died in Valencia’s La Fe Hospital after being attacked by the dog that she named Choccy.

Animal-lover Anne, who lived on the outskirts of Macastre since 2005, took the dog into safe-keeping after seeing it had been abandoned.

She decided to keep it because all of the local animal shelters were full, despite a vet warning her that the dog was too dangerous to have as a pet.

After just a few days, Choccy lunged at her when they went for a walk and she suffered serious head and arm injuries, and died the next day(February 25) at Valencia’s La Fe hospital.

The Guardia Civil had to shoot the dog to allow paramedics access to Anne.

15 statements were taken from people who had seen the pit bull in a poor state and suspicion fell on a man who had previously owned dogs that had not been properly cared for.

He had a criminal record which meant that he could not own a dangerous breed like a pit bull.

Officers visited his home and noted various areas where Choccy could have escaped.

The matter is now in the hands of the Requena court.

