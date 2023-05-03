2 bedroom Apartment for sale in Las Colinas Golf with pool - € 225,000

Las Colinas Golf, Alicante 2 beds 2 baths € 225,000

A great value 2 bedroom apartment located in the Encina Community of Las Colinas Golf (Alicante), with lovely communal areas which include a large swimming pool and garden areas for the residents to enjoy. The Encina Community is one of the first communities of the magnificent resort of Las Colinas Golf and Country Club. The apartment enjoys a 14m2 terrace overlooking the heart of the resort with a South-east orientation and a private parking space within the community. The apartment layout comprises of a spacious open plan lounge and dining area with large patio doors giving access to the… See full property details