POLICE saved the life of a 7-year-old who planned on jumping off his school roof in Valencia on Friday April 28.

The kid had climbed to the top of the building and was threatening to jump off it.

Policia Nacional agents quickly arrived at the scene and went up the roof.

The minor was walking nervously near the edge and agents told him to approach them.

The kid is believed to have said to the agents he would jump if they came close.

An officer managed to start a conversation with him and ended up earning his trust.

The agent asked the pupil to come near the rail so they could play together.

When he agreed, another policeman jumped over the railing, managing to grab the kid and pulling him into safety.

It has been reported that the 7-year-old was completely unharmed after the events.