A 53-YEAR-OLD man has been arrested for allegedly holding a woman against her will in a night time establishment in Pere Garau (Palma).

He is also accused of kicking and making death threats to the victim while restraining her.

Police were tipped off and rushed to the scene where they allegedly caught the accused shirtless and holding a pair of scissors while the victim was crying.

The woman told police that when she tried to leave the premises, her companion objected.

He then grabbed, kicked and threatened her with a knife.

He was arrested and police seized a knife and the pair of scissors.