AN alert has gone out to help find a missing mother last seen near Malaga after she stopped communicating on Sunday April 30.

Jasmine Dale, 73, was last witnessed leaving a caravan park at Playa De Almayate Bajamar near Torre del Mar on Sunday at 10.30am.

The mother-of-three is a seasoned campervan holidayer who is on a three month solo trip travelling throughout Portugal and Spain.

Jasmine Dale, 73, has been missing since Sunday April 30, when she was last seen driving her campervan away from a campsite near Torre de Mar towards Granada

She is driving an Elddis Autoquest 2012, with a UK registration number: PO62CZE.

She is five feet seven inches tall (approx. 1.7 metres) and has long dark brown hair.

Jasmine lost contact, according to her son Paul, five days ago, when his Whatsapp message to her at midday on Sunday went unread. Since then, her phone has been off.

Her last post to Facebook, which she did regularly, was on Saturday April 29.

“It’s so unlike her to go missing like this,” Paul told the Olive Press. “She’s just disappeared.”

“She’s done Spain and Portugal before in her campervan, she knows what she’s doing.

Her children believe she might be heading towards Granada and may have taken the A-356 road through the Axarquía towards Zafarraya.

Jasmine, who is a healthy and sprightly retiree, has no known health problems and is sound of mind, according to Paul.

It is hoped that she has merely ‘gone rural’ and is taking roads in the Granada region with little to zero mobile phone reception.

The family are asking people in this region to keep an eye out for the Elddis Autoquest 2012 campervan, in case she has had an accident.

If you have any information, contact her son Paul on: Paulhdale@gmail.com, Malaga police on Tel: 952 046 200, or the British consulate on: 952 35 23 00.