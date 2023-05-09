Spain’s low cost of living, compared with the UK, is attracting both holidaymakers and fulltime residents, according to leading Spanish home builder Taylor Wimpey España. Figures from Numbeo show that the cost of living in Spain is 18.3% lower than it is in the UK. The annual consumer price inflation rate in Spain, meanwhile, stood at 4.1% in April 2023, compared to an eye-watering 10.1% in the UK.

The Numbeo figures show that major costs like property are cheaper in Spain than in the UK. A non-city centre apartment in Spain, for example, costs an average of €1,979.98 per square metre. In the UK, the equivalent property costs an average of £3,261.29 (€3,724.75) per square metre.

Many daily life costs are also lower. A meal out for one in a mid-range restaurant, for example, costs €25 in Spain, compared to £27.50 (€31.27 at time of writing) in the UK. Savings on incidental expenses like this can quickly add up.

“There’s no escaping the fact that life is expensive these days, but Spain offers significantly better value than the UK right now. This is encouraging many families to turn to Spain for their summer breaks, while some are also looking at the country as a more permanent place of residence.”

Marc Pritchard, Sales and Marketing Director, Taylor Wimpey España

Spain has long been popular as a location for second home owners. Many families purchase a property there to use for holidays with their children, as well as for a potential place to live during their later years. As retirement and golf often go hand-in-hand, Spain’s wealth of golf properties attracts plenty of interest.

Golf is a key driver of tourism in Spain. According to research by the IE University from Segovia, golf tourism generates nearly €11.2 billion per year for the country. The courses dotted along Spain’s southernmost coast draw in visitors from around the world – and there are plenty of properties to suit their varying needs when it comes to second homes.

Taylor Wimpey España has a string of developments offering golf properties dotted along the Costa del Sol. Some of the best value can be found at Sunny Golf, where prices start from €245,000 plus VAT. The bright, spacious apartments overlook the course at Estepona Golf, with some homes also enjoying sea views. Large terraces provide plenty of room for outdoor living, with communal gardens and pool available for owners’ exclusive use.

Another option at Estepona Golf are the lovely, light-filled townhouses of Green Golf. Priced from €348,000 plus VAT, the homes all face south or southwest, enjoying panoramic views over the golf course and down to the sea. The private gated community is home to 48 houses, all with three bedrooms, three bathrooms, open plan living spaces and terraces with plenty of room for outdoor dining and relaxation. Communal gardens and on-site pools complete the offering. The first two phases of the development are already sold out, while the final phase is due for completion in October 2023.

