3 bedroom Villa for sale in Catral with pool garage - € 345,000

Catral, Alicante 3 beds 2 baths € 345,000

This beautiful villa for sale in Catral is legally registered and with all the documentation in order, it comes with all the features you need to make it your home. Located just five minutes from the town, this house is 166 square meters and has three bedrooms with air conditioning and mosquito nets, two bathrooms, a fully equipped kitchen, bars on all windows, an alarm system, storage room, a renovated garage with capacity for three vehicles, a private pool and garden and 4000m2 of land complete with lemon trees in production. If you are looking for a cozy place to call home in the Catral… See full property details