POLICE have warned that Costa Blanca drug dealers may be trying to sell a synthetic narcotic named ‘Alpha’ that prove fatal to users.

A small pack with 100 grams of the lethal substance was seized by the Policia Nacional and two men arrested at one of their homes in Villajoyosa, which acted as a local drugs distribution point.

A variety of drugs were removed including steroids used by bodybuilders and 215 erectile dysfunction pills.

The major concern revolved around ‘Alpha’- also known as ‘Flakka’- which is a synthetic drug with its psychoactive compound producing stimulant effects.

Consumption can lead to acute poisoning and even death.

A serious concern is that it retails at a lower price than cocaine and that’s leading to an uptake in usage.

Traffickers sell it in the form of a white powder, different-coloured jelly beans, or even as a liquid substance.

In Spain there have been two known cases of acute poisoning due to ‘Alpha’ and three people died from it in the middle of the previous decade.

READ MORE: