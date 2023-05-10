FORMER glamour model Katie Price has jetted off to Spain for a sunshine getaway – but she has eschewed the usual celebrity hotspots for something more leftfield.

Price, 44, is currently enjoying a lavish holiday in a picturesque villa somewhere in the darkest depths of the Murcia outback; her fourth vacation of the year so far.

Despite her ongoing financial struggles and bankruptcy issues, she has found the time and resources to enjoy the enchanting £300-a-night villa.

It offers a delightful retreat with its two bedrooms, two bathrooms, fully equipped kitchen, and a terrace boasting splendid views of the pool and garden.

She has been photographed relaxing at the pool showing off her tattoos and enjoying the local cuisine in a nearby port.

The former Celebrity Big Brother contestant also filmed herself quaffing champagne, despite promising to quit the booze after her drink-drive car crash.

Katie Price on holiday in 2017

She was given a suspended 16-week jail term in December 2021 after flipping her vehicle while over the drink-drive limit.

While Katie’s bankruptcy hearing has faced several delays, the latest being the fifth postponement in April, it is now scheduled to take place on July 7.

Alongside her financial struggles, her Channel 4 show, Mucky Mansion, is on shaky ground after two seasons, having lost a substantial viewership of 300,000 in its most recent airing.

Notorious for her love of cosmetic surgery, Price underwent her 16th boob job procedure in December.

This latest transformation boosted her breasts to an astounding double H cup.

She is apparently on a quest to possess the title of ‘Britain’s biggest boobs.’

