WORLD class Austrian baretone singer Paul Armin Edelmann will perform some of classical music’s greatest hits in Gibraltar.

Edelmann will be accompanied on the piano by his countryman, Markus Vorzellner on the piano on May 16 at the Convent Ballroom.

The recital will see the pair perform works by Schumann, Beethoven and Mahler in the latest show by the Gibraltar Philharmonic Society.

Ernest Gomez, chairman of the classical music group on the Rock called their performance ‘an original musical experience’.

He said the pair will be taking part ‘in a song recital, in the Lied tradition of setting poetry to music’.

German classical music magazine Fono Forum called Edelmann ‘the perfect song-poet with a wonderfully balanced and seamless voice’.

The description on his Verdi Canzoni CD went even further.

It reported the Austrian had ‘a dreamy, soft legato binding every phrase, text, and music in an exemplary manner into a single unit of song and story’.

It summed up the description by calling the CD ‘a feast for the ears’.

Paul Armin is the second son of the internationally renowned singer Otto Edelmann.

Edelmann recorded the album with Diana Damrau as the soprano, César Augusto Gutiérrez as tenor and Friedrich Halder on piano.

Vienna-born Markus Vorzellner studied piano at the former University of Music and Performing Arts in Vienna with Elisabeth Dvorak-Weisshaar and Harald Ossberger.

He trained with some of the best voices in the business including Edelmann Piotr Beczala and Daniela Fally.

He has performed in international venues such as the Hamburg Concert Hall, Vienna Concert Hall, Graz Opera, ACF New York, as well as in various festivals.

The pair will line up at 8pm with tickets at usual prices of £22 available at gibtickets.gi.

